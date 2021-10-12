UrduPoint.com

British Council To Collaborate With Pakistan In Heritage, Culture

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:55 PM

County Director of British Council Aamir Ramzan met the Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood to discuss the collaboration between two countries on heritage and culture

In 2022, from February to August, UK is planning a season to mark the 75th anniversary of bilateral relationships in London between four nations of UK and four provinces of Pakistan.

The purpose of this season is to explore fresh views and new perspectives of both countries friendly relationships and to capture some key moments of historic relations to display it in UK.

It would provide a platform to young people and new talent to come across and showcase their talent to further fortify their cultural ties. This season will also help for capacity building and institutional partnership.

Highlighting the heritage of Pakistan, Shafqat Mahmood said, "Our heritage assets date back to thousands of years I.

e. Mohenjo-daro Harappa and graveyard of Makli and the country is quite rich in heritage sites and it's types".

However, after 18th amendment many sections and activities have been devolved to the provinces so the federal ministry will play the role of coordination and trouble shooting between British Council and all federating units including AJK and GB.

The federal ministry will also help British Council to arrange meetings with key institutions as Lahore art council, Karachi art council, Lok Virsa, Pakistan National Council of Arts and also engage key figures who will propose the set of activities for the season.

University sector and Archeology department will also be taken on board, he added. The both sides have reiterated their resolve to further fortify their cultural ties and to always facilitate each other in this regard.

