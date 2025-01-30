Open Menu

British Council To Host WOW Pakistan 2025 In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM

British Council, in partnership with the WOW Foundation, UNFP and Entrepreneurship and Community Development Institute (ECDI) is set to host the 8th annual WOW – Women of the World Festival Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) British Council, in partnership with the WOW Foundation, UNFP and Entrepreneurship and Community Development Institute (ECDI) is set to host the 8th annual WOW – Women of the World Festival Pakistan.

The festival will take place at the Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore, on the 1st and 2nd of February 2025 and will celebrate women’s achievements, foster dialogue, and address the challenges they face. The festival invites women, girls, and families to enjoy a diverse and inclusive program.

Laila Jamil, the Director Arts of the British Council Pakistan, said in a media statement here Thursday that celebrating the role of women and championing the empowerment of Pakistan’s girls is at the heart of WOW 2025 in Lahore. "If you support what WOW stands for, there is no better place to be this weekend than at Al-Hamra with the British Council and our amazing partners."

Amneh Shaikh Farooqui, the Curator of WOW Festival Pakistan, said that brilliant team at the British Council and local voices have ensured that WOW Pakistan will be a joyful, heady, heartfelt festival that supports bold dreams, and also understands that 'we need patience that lasts years and not just a few months in order to make real and lasting change'.

The festival promises an inclusive experience for all with sign language interpretation, Braille resources, wheel-chair friendly ramps and walkways ensuring participation for everyone.

The festival’s vibrant lineup includes:

The launch of the British Council’s Sustainable Fashion Report, which explores the intersection of style and environmental consciousness.

A female Qawwali performance curated by musician Arieb Azhar, alongside a touching tribute to Haniya Aslam by Rakae Jamil.

Renowned performer Suhai Abro will captivate audiences with an enthralling dance performance, while readings by literary icons Attiya Dawood and Zambeel will inspire thought and reflection.

Families and children can enjoy Khaled Anam’s interactive pop-up featuring stories and songs, and art enthusiasts will witness a collaborative creation in the form of a public mural of impactful women by Summaiya Jillani.

A compelling film on women in the arts by Destination Media will highlight the narratives of talented and resilient women.

This year’s theme, Surkhaab, symbolizes women’s inherent worth and resilience, challenging societal norms that compel women to prove their value. Surkhaab is a call to recognize the equality and self-worth of women and to reshape narratives that often marginalize them.

Through the WOW Festival, the British Council continues to create platforms for women to voice concerns, challenge systemic barriers, and celebrate their accomplishments.

Ahsan Abbas Senior Manager Arts of the British Council Pakistan, Raabia Qadir, the Co-Curator of WOW Pakistan and Razi Ahmed Chairman Alhamra Arts Council also addressed the populated press briefing.

More Stories From Pakistan