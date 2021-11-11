UrduPoint.com

British Council To Support Pakistan In Getting Int'l Accreditation For 2000 TVET Institutes

Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

British Council to support Pakistan in getting int'l accreditation for 2000 TVET institutes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 2000 Pakistani TVET Institutes to get International Accreditation under "VET Toolbox" a first British Council's project to support recently established National Accreditation Council for Technical and Vocational stream (NAC-TVs).

It was informed by the Country Head British Council, Mr. Amir Ramzan who was called on Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday.

Mr. Amir Ramzan said that wages of Pakistani workers employed in international job market are lower than workers of other countries due to lack of international recognition of Pakistani Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) qualifications.

This is an era of advancement and competition where many of employers look for skills for international standards. This funding instrument will play vital role in achieving the NAC's objective to accredit 2000 TVET institutes according to the international standards.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood while appreciating the idea of "VET Toolbox" project said that it will not only pave the way to formulate accreditation related policies, devising and implementing comprehensive accreditation plan for TVET sector across Pakistan but also open avenues for developing linkages with international accreditation bodies. "The employment opportunities of Pakistani skilled workers will also be increased many folds in global job market, the minister said.

"We are focused on imparting quality training to our youth which is the only way to guarantee maximum employability to our TVET graduates and the cooperation with the British Council will enable us to achieve the desired objective," said Chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan.

Chairman NAC, Mian Waqas Masood presented six months performance report of NAC to the Federal Minister and highlighted that so far six TVET institutes have acquired the international accreditation. "The cooperation with the British Council will further accelerate the process of international accreditation, he said.

The minister appreciated the efforts of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and NAC to uplift the TVET sector of Pakistan in accordance with the vision of government and said the effective execution of the TVET sector policies will transform the skill development sector of the country.

The Federal Minister, Shafqat Mahmood and the Federal Secretary, Ms. Naheed S. Durrani assured full support of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to NAVTTC and NAC in bringing the TVET sector of Pakistan at par with international standards.

Chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan and the Executive Director NAVTTC, Mr. Sajid Baloch assured full cooperation to the Country Head British Council, Mr. Amir Ramzan and Chairman NAC, Mian Waqas Masood in implementing the policies related to international accreditation of Pakistani TVET institutes.

More Stories From Pakistan

