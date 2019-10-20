UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Council Trains OPF Teachers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 12:40 PM

British Council trains OPF teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :British Council, an International organization, has trained as many as 90 teachers of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) under a two-year faculty development programme launched on August 2018.

Under the programme, the British Council had conducted seven workshops in various cities and imparted trainings to the foundation's teachers on core skills including problem solving, critical analysis, behavior managements and others, a senior official in OPF education Wing told APP.

Some three training sessions were held in Quetta, two in Islamabad and one each in Karachi and Rawalpindi, he added.

The official said the council had also awarded International school Awards to the OPF's five educational institutions operating in different cities including Hangu, Multan, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi and Muzaffarabad.

