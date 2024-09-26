British Council Unveils 2024 Study UK Alumni Awards to celebrate excellence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The British Council is rolling out the red carpet for exceptional talent as it launches the eleventh edition of its prestigious Study UK Alumni Awards.

Designed to spotlight the remarkable achievements of UK alumni around the globe, these awards celebrate leaders who have transformed their education into impactful contributions in their communities, industries, and nations, says the press release.

With categories ranging from business and Innovation to Science and Sustainability, this year’s awards promise to honor the diverse ways in which alumni are shaping the future.

Applications opened on September 1 and will close on October 21, 2024, offering alumni a chance to compete for both national and global accolades. Notably, this year’s global awards will feature two distinguished Pakistani alumni among the finalists.

The excitement doesn’t end there! The winners of the global awards will be unveiled in 2025, accompanied by a dynamic digital campaign showcasing their inspiring journeys. Awardees will also enjoy an exclusive trip to the UK, reconnecting with their universities, mentoring current GREAT scholars, and networking with other global winners—an invaluable opportunity for personal and professional growth.

In addition to global recognition, select countries will host national award ceremonies, with finalists announced between December 2024 and March 2025. These ceremonies, typically graced by the British Ambassador or High Commissioner, promise to attract media attention and celebrate the achievements of alumni.

Dr. Freideriki Michailidou, a Science and Sustainability Award winner from Greece, expressed her gratitude: "This award connects to essential pillars of my scientific career. My UK education profoundly impacted me, and I hope to be a worthy representative."

Another winner shared, “This award has elevated my credibility beyond words. The recognition from the British Council is a massive achievement, creating further opportunities and helping me reach my goals faster than I anticipated.”

Alumni from across the globe are encouraged to seize this opportunity to showcase their achievements and contribute to a legacy of excellence. For more information and to apply, visit the British Council’s website before the October 21 deadline. Celebrate your journey and inspire others—your story could be next.