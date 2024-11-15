Open Menu

British Council’s Chief Executive Scott McDonald Concludes Visit To Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

British Council’s Chief Executive Scott McDonald concludes visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Chief Executive of the British Council, Scott McDonald on Friday wrapped up his visit to Pakistan, which took place from 11-15 November, marking a significant occasion as the organization celebrates its 90th anniversary of fostering global connections.

Throughout his visit, Scott engaged with various stakeholders, highlighting the British Council's enduring commitment to education, culture, and social development in Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

He attended a series of impactful events, including the launch of the second phase of the Pakistan UK Education Gateway, aimed at enhancing collaborative educational efforts between the two nations.

The event gathered numerous participants from higher education institutions across Pakistan, facilitating discussions on capacity building and improving the quality of teaching and research.

Going on ground with students was one of the first few activities and the Chief Executive played an active role in the administration of O Level, IGCSE, AS, A2, and A Level examinations at Dawood Public school in Karachi, overseeing the examination process and engaging with candidates and staff.

The visit was further enriched in the celebration of the Scotland Pakistan Scholarship Scheme at Punjab University, honouring a decade of empowering young women and girls through education.

The event highlighted the positive impact of the scholarship program, which has supported over 17,000 schoolgirls and more than 2,000 young women in universities since its inception.

Additionally, the visit included attending the British High Commission-funded GOAL programme, Khilo Aur Barho event which aims to improve educational outcomes for vulnerable children in Pakistan.

The visit also included a celebration of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) funded Aawaz II programme, showcasing the successes of community engagement efforts in tackling issues such as child marriage and gender-based violence.

The Chief Executive met with key stakeholders to discuss the programme's impact and future direction, further solidifying partnerships that enhance the rights of marginalized groups.

Reflecting on his visit, Scott McDonald stated: "This visit has deepened our resolve to enhance partnerships that open doors for young people, foster cultural understanding, and drive innovation. The British Council is dedicated to a future where education and opportunity are accessible to every generation of Pakistan.”

As the British Council looks forward to the future, this visit is a testament to the organization’s ongoing dedication to strengthening ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, creating lasting opportunities for collaboration in education, arts, and cultural exchange.

More Stories From Pakistan