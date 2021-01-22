UrduPoint.com
British Council's Delegation Calls On Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 04:53 PM

A delegation of British Council headed by Country Director Amir Ramzan called on Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine here on Friday to discuss the 'Awaz-II' Programme

Amir Ramzan briefed the minister that 'Awaz-II' was a foreign, common wealth and development office funded programme in Pakistan, managed by the British Council which works with local communities in Punjab and KPK provinces to promote rights of children, women, youth, religious minorities, person with disabilities, marginalized and vulnerable groups, to strengthen their control over their own development.

He briefed that the aim of the project was to control child labour, early and forced marriages, gender-based violence and social cohesion and tolerance.

On this occasion, Minister Eajz Aalm Augustine applauded the efforts of the British Council and vowed that 'Awaz-II' programme would prove a milestone in the field of protection of human rights and religious freedom.

The minister told the delegation that the Department of Human Rights was protecting rights of children, women, transgender, disable persons, senior citizens, minorities because the Punjab government believed in dignity and fair treatment of every person. He added the Punjab government was committed to translatehuman rights principles enshrined in the constitution.

HR&MA Secretary Nadeemur Rehman, Team leader 'Awaz-II' Yasmin Zaidi, provincial manager Saad Bajwa and others were also present.

