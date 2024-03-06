ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The participants of a meeting here on Wednesday lauded British Council for taking measures for the betterment of environment and climate and hoped to start more society focused approaches.

The meeting was held between the official team of British Council, Reach out to Asia (ROTA), and Higher education Commission with Executive body members of the cabinet of Green Youth Movement Gym Club of International Islamic University (IIU).

The meeting was chaired by Vice President, Research and Enterprise, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed as well Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof. Dr. Irfan Khan, Incharge female campus Dr. Summiyya Chughtai and Focal persons of initiative Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Naseer and Dr. Sarah Amir were also present.

The executive body presented the 2 years progress report through a presentation.

Gym Captain Kainat Bangash gave a detailed presentation about the activities, thematic approaches, contributions, achievements, success stories and way forward.

She apprised that according to HEC guidelines the club was continuing its activities and in the present year it was focusing on Agriculture and forestry, and liquid and solid waste.

She also briefed about the food waste audit, training, workshops, international collaborations and waste audit at the campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulla Faraj Al- Abdulla, Executive Director, Reach Out To Asia appreciated the efforts of the club as well as elaborated that the ROTA and British Council were jointly providing support and encouragement to the projects that are of inclusive value.

He guided the executive body of the club about impact-making public benefiting projects.

He assured that youth would be provided requisite awareness, guidance and support for the betterment of climate change and service of the society.

On the occasion Geroge Kerisa Tavola, ROTA Engagement Manager, thanked the IIUI on the behalf of the British Council for taking measures for the betterment of environment and climate.

He hoped that this initiative of the IIUI students would provide a foundation to launch more society focused approaches.

Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed hailing the initiative of the students’ body and interest of the ROTA and British Council added that the university had focused on an engagement based approach for climate change and green movements.

He specially mentioned the Strategic plan devised by IIUI in which life at campus was part of the core objectives.

He said pursuing the strategic plans and university ranking requirements, the IIUI was working on academia industry linkage and societal impact based research.

He said the university's management would be keen to map the plan and work as a bridge to connect the climate saving agencies and academia.

Prof. Dr. Irfan Khan, earlier, welcomed the team and introduced the executive body of the club.

He discussed the 2 years progress and patronage of this initiative.

He hoped that this network of well-versed students would be soon able to join a major initiative of society service and climate friendly approach.

Dr. Summiya Chughtai said on the occasion that the club had shown its impact in the campus and it had been a source of motivation for students to make the campus clean and green.

Focal Person, Dr. Sarah Amir shared her experience of mentoring the club members and also discussed the future objectives of the initiative.

The Green Youth Movement Gym members also presented the recycled material made souvenirs to the visiting team officials.