British court orders Reham Khan for apologizing, paying damages to Zulfi: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that British court has ordered Reham Khan to pay damages and tender apology for false allegations against Zulfi Bukhari.

In a tweet, he said that attempts to bring such a legal system in Pakistan were being thwarted by media owners who start campaign claiming it would hamper right to freedom of expression.

He said however, the court order proved Reham Khan was a lier actually it was a manifestation of the fact that she was a habitual liar.

It is worth mentioning here that Reham had claimed on social media platforms that Zulfi was involved in corrupt plan to acquire or sell Roosevelt Hotel in New York at undervalue for his benefit.

Reham in a statement attached to the order has said, "These allegations were false and untrue. Zulfi Bukhari, as I now understand, was not involved in any corrupt plan. Besides apologizing, she has agreed to pay damages to Zulfi Bukhari.