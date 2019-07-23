British crime agency lauds Punjab police over arrest of criminal

Country head of British National Crime Agency Usman Ahmad has appreciated the Punjab police over the arrest of a convicted absconder, Chaudhry Akhlaq Hussain, from Sangla Hill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Country head of British National Crime Agency Usman Ahmad has appreciated the Punjab police over the arrest of a convicted absconder, Chaudhry Akhlaq Hussain, from Sangla Hill.

According to police sources, the UK official, along with Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt. (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, presented shields to former DPO Nankana Naveed Ahmad and Constable Sikandar Hayat on Tuesday for arresting the criminal, who had been convicted of child abuse in Britain.

The convict was awarded 18 years imprisonment in child sexual assault cases in Britain, but he succeeded in fleeing Britain and and reaching Pakistan many years ago.

The IGP Punjab told the visiting UK official of the steps being taken by the Punjab police to improve its investigation process.

The British National Crime Agency country head acknowledged professionalism of the Punjab Police.

Additional IGP Operations Punjab Inam Ghani was also present.