British delegation eulogizes ICT police for facilitating foreigners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :A British delegation led by Mayor of High Wycombe Councilor Muzammil Hussain Friday visited police service center F-6 and examined the services being provided to the Pakistani expats and foreigners.

The delegation comprising Senior Secretaries of High Wycombe, Chancellors Zia Ahmed and Raja Zafar Iqbal, Chief Organizer Overseas Pakistanis Welfare Council (UK, UAE, and EU) Sheikh Hameed has expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided over there.

Later on in a meeting with Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, they were apprised about the difficulties being faced by the foreigners and overseas Pakistanis in the city.

"Islamabad Police is moving on the way of progress due to effective policing that had witnessed a significant decline in crime rate", said Mayor of High Wycombe.

He said the services and decent attitude adopt by the cops while interacting with others has now been acknowledged across the globe.

The delegation paid tribute to IGP on his best command that led to the emergence of Islamabad as the world's safest city.