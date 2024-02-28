British delegation visiting Pakistan to bolster bilateral trade

A delegation of 15 UK business representatives is visiting Pakistan to build links in the textiles, agrifood, handicrafts, and home decoration sectors

The delegation led by the Presidents of the Birmingham, West and North Yorkshire Chambers of Commerce, and the Asian Chamber of Commerce, will meet members of Chambers of Commerce in Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The mission is organized by the International Trade Centre (ITC) and funded by the UK government.

Delegates will also travel to “We Exhibit” trade fair - a trade expo of women-led businesses in Sialkot which is funded by the UK government. The delegation will be in Pakistan till March 3, 2024.

British Deputy High Commissioner and Director of Trade Pakistan, Sarah Mooney, said: “Trade between the UK and Pakistan is already growing at an impressive rate. This delegation clearly shows the interest in growing opportunities that lie ahead for increased trade and investment.

The UK will continue to work with the Government of Pakistan, supporting changes that make trade fairer and easier for everyone.”

The visiting delegates will gain insights into Pakistan’s business environment, and specific market requirements for importing from Pakistan. The mission will establish direct contacts between UK companies and potential suppliers in Pakistan, enhancing awareness of the vast business linkages possible between the two countries.

ITC will also launch an export readiness handbook and two export guides to help access the UK market, available in both English and urdu, to support Pakistani exporters in understanding UK market guidelines.

The UK is Pakistan’s third-largest trade partner with total trade being £4.3 billion, and the third biggest source of foreign direct investment.

The Development Countries Trading Scheme has opened up new avenues of trade between the UK and Pakistan by reducing tariffs and simplifying trade terms for 94% of Pakistani exports.

APP/zah-fur/