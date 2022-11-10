UrduPoint.com

British Deputy HC Calls On Administrator Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 07:32 PM

British Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney on Thursday called on Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and discussed bilateral relations

The Administrator said that Pakistan and Britain have a long-standing friendship which is based on sustainable relations, said a spokesperson of KMC.

The British Deputy High Commissioner and the Administrator also discussed the construction and development of the city and various other issues.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab briefed the Deputy High Commissioner about the ongoing development works and infrastructure in the city.

