British Deputy HC calls on Aviation Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :British Deputy High Commissioner Alison Blackburne along with Deputy Director for Trade Friday called on Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jamy and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides underlined the need for increased bilateral cooperation in the aviation sector to facilitate their people, a news release said.