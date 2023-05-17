UrduPoint.com

British Deputy HC Hails Work Of Rural Women Artisans

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 01:00 PM

British Deputy HC hails work of rural women artisans

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Deputy High Commissioner and Director for Trade Pakistan from the British Deputy High Commission Karachi, Sarah Mooney visited Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Complex on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro welcomed her and briefed her about the aims and objectives of the organization.

Mooney explored different parts of the SRSO complex and sectors, with a particular focus on the Craft Enterprise Development and Sartyoon Sang Crafts Outlet. She showed a keen interest in Sindh's crafts and appreciated the work of rural women artisans.

She gain valuable insights into the work being done by SRSO and its impact on the rural communities in Sindh. It also provided an opportunity to foster collaboration and explore potential partnerships.

Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sukkur, Dr Muhammad Issa Khan, accompanied her during the visit.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Visit Sukkur Enterprise Women From

Recent Stories

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

1 hour ago
 ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import ..

ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import of Urea fertilizer

2 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its ..

Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its own and adjacent regions

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constitution Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.