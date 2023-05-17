British Deputy HC hails work of rural women artisans

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Deputy High Commissioner and Director for Trade Pakistan from the British Deputy High Commission Karachi, Sarah Mooney visited Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Complex on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro welcomed her and briefed her about the aims and objectives of the organization.

Mooney explored different parts of the SRSO complex and sectors, with a particular focus on the Craft Enterprise Development and Sartyoon Sang Crafts Outlet. She showed a keen interest in Sindh's crafts and appreciated the work of rural women artisans.

She gain valuable insights into the work being done by SRSO and its impact on the rural communities in Sindh. It also provided an opportunity to foster collaboration and explore potential partnerships.

Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sukkur, Dr Muhammad Issa Khan, accompanied her during the visit.