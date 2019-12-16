UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Deputy HC Meets Karachi Police Chief

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:43 PM

British Deputy HC meets Karachi Police Chief

British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavriankis on Monday held a meeting with Additional IGP Karachi Gulam Nabi Memon at Karachi Police office (KPO).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavriankis on Monday held a meeting with Additional IGP Karachi Gulam Nabi Memon at Karachi Police office (KPO).

The matters related to security of Karachi-based British nationals were discussed in the meeting, said a police statement.

Shields were also exchanged between the Karachi Police Chief and British Deputy High Commissioner at the end of the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Police

Recent Stories

Poly Clinic management likely to face protest agai ..

12 minutes ago

Development of merged districts top priority of go ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 16 Dec 2019

3 minutes ago

AJK govt withdraws notification renaming service g ..

3 minutes ago

FPCCI President for border markets, warehouses

6 minutes ago

French Pension Chief Delevoye Resigns Amid Protest ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.