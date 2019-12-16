British Deputy HC Meets Karachi Police Chief
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:43 PM
British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavriankis on Monday held a meeting with Additional IGP Karachi Gulam Nabi Memon at Karachi Police office (KPO).
The matters related to security of Karachi-based British nationals were discussed in the meeting, said a police statement.
Shields were also exchanged between the Karachi Police Chief and British Deputy High Commissioner at the end of the meeting.