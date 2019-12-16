British Deputy HC meets Karachi Police Chief

British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavriankis on Monday held a meeting with Additional IGP Karachi Gulam Nabi Memon at Karachi Police office (KPO).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavriankis on Monday held a meeting with Additional IGP Karachi Gulam Nabi Memon at Karachi Police office (KPO).

The matters related to security of Karachi-based British nationals were discussed in the meeting, said a police statement.

Shields were also exchanged between the Karachi Police Chief and British Deputy High Commissioner at the end of the meeting.