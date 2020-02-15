UrduPoint.com
British Deputy High Commissioner In Karachi To Visit Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry On 18th

Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:14 PM

British deputy high commissioner in Karachi to visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 18th

British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi and Trade Director for Pakistan Mr Mike Nithavrianakis will visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Feb 18, (Tuesday).

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi and Trade Director for Pakistan Mr Mike Nithavrianakis will visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Feb 18, (Tuesday).

According to SCCI President Malik Muhammad Ashraf, the British deputy high commissioner will discuss matters of mutual interest with exporters during a meeting at theSCCI.

