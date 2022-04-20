British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PM says Pakistan highly values its relations with the UK, which are based on historical linkages and convergent interests on a broad range of issues.

ISLAMABAD: UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2022) The British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at Prime Minister office Islamabad on Wednesday (today).

The High Commissioner congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the Prime Minister and conveyed the best wishes of the British government. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his congratulatory tweet.

The Prime Minister added that Pakistan highly valued its relations with the UK, which were based on historical linkages and convergent interests on a broad range of issues. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of enhanced trade and investment ties and the need for elevating the relationship to a strategic level.

Highlighting the positive bridge-building role played by around 1.6 million Pakistani diaspora residing in the UK, the Prime Minister emphasized the need of strengthening cooperation in the field of legal migration to fully realize the potential.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the work undertaken by the UK in promoting education, health and other social sectors in Pakistan.

The British High Commissioner thanked the Prime Minister and expressed the desire to work closely with Pakistan on deepening and broadening bilateral cooperation.