British Doctors Seem Reluctant To Declare Nawaz Sharif Seriously Ill: Fawad Chaudhry

Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:47 PM

British doctors seem reluctant to declare Nawaz Sharif seriously ill: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said British doctors were reluctant to declare Nawaz Sharif seriously ill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said British doctors were reluctant to declare Nawaz Sharif seriously ill.

In a tweet message, the federal minister questioned, "Why not Sharif's medical reports sent from United Kingdom?" He said apparently the only reason was that the tests conducted in the United Kingdom were different from the medical tests done in Pakistan and the British doctors were reluctant to declare Nawaz Sharif seriously ill.

"It means that the medical tests conducted by the Punjab government were questionable. In these circumstances, the Punjab government should initiate an inquiry to investigate the matter of Department of Health, Laboratory and Doctors connivance with Sharif family.

The findings of the inquiry should be made public, the federal minister said.

