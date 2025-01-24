British Dy High Commissioner visits SCBA head office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta has underscored that Pakistan viewed its longstanding bilateral relations with the United Kingdome with great pride. What is even more satisfying is that these relations are not only based on government-to-government ties but also stem from people-to-people interaction, he said while talking to Mr. Matt Cannell, Deputy High Commissioner, British High Commission, Islamabad, on his visit of the head office of the SCBA here Friday. The Deputy High Commissioner was accompanied by senior officials that includes Hashim Chaudhary, Crown Prosecution Service, Liason Advisor and Fahad Qaisrani, Senior Adviser Security and Justice. The DHC and his team was warmly received by the President and the 27th Cabinet of the SCBA.

The Deputy High Commissioner congratulated the President and the Members of the 27th Cabinet for securing comprehensive victories in the recently held election of the SCBA against their respective positions. He hoped that the incumbent cabinet, led by its President, would work to uphold fundamental human rights and the rule of law.

The meeting saw the discussions encapsulating a range of topics that include initiatives to enhance future cooperation between the legal fraternities of both countries to foster mutual and robust relationships, proposals for initiating joint efforts for sustainable legal development programs and bilateral exchange programs to provide the opportunity to learn from each other's legal systems, best practices, and innovations through study tours and organizing joint workshops.

While appreciating the aforesaid proposals, the Deputy High Commissioner termed the same as beneficial for the legal fraternities of both countries and assured his full support in this regard.

Both sides recognized the role of over 1.6 million Pakistani diaspora settled in the UK and its contribution to the progress and development of the UK that deserves equal recognition and admiration. It goes without saying that Pakistanis are the most peaceful and harmonious people and have paid a very heavy price in the war against the menace of terrorism. Having said that, we disapprove and denounce terrorism, racism, and violence in all its forms and manifestations, anywhere and everywhere in the world, the President opined. The Deputy High Commissioner acknowledged Pakistan's sacrifices in the war against terrorism as well as the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora to the UK progress, particularly in technical expertise, education, and other sectors

The honorable guest assured his full cooperation and, on behalf of the British Embassy, extended good wishes to everyone present at the meeting. He expressed hope that this Association would continue to promote the rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution and adherence to fundamental human rights.