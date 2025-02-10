Open Menu

British Educationist Calls On KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM

British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi

During a one day visit, Manchester Metropolitan University’s (MMU) Prof Dr Nessar Ahmed explores collaborative opportunities at the University of Karachi (KU)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) During a one day visit, Manchester Metropolitan University’s (MMU) Prof Dr Nessar Ahmed explores collaborative opportunities at the University of Karachi (KU).

Prof Dr Nessar Ahmed from MMU London met with the KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, along with faculty members from the Departments of Biochemistry, Microbiology and Physiology, said a statement on Monday.

During the meeting, Dr Ahmed discussed various avenues for collaboration at both faculty and student levels. He highlighted MMU’s willingness to support the joint supervision of PhD scholars and facilitate faculty exchange programs.

He also mentioned funding opportunities provided by the Royal Society, which enable faculty members to secure significant research grants.

On this occasion, KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi reaffirmed KU’s commitment to fostering international collaborations for the benefit of its faculty and students. He emphasized the university’s openness to working closely with MMU on academic and research initiatives.

He encouraged Dr Ahmed to explore student exchange programs that would allow KU scholars to conduct research at MMU, further strengthening research linkages between the two institutions.

The discussion marks a significant step toward enhancing academic cooperation and fostering international research partnerships.

Recent Stories

City experiences partly cloudy weather

City experiences partly cloudy weather

2 minutes ago
 Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons

Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons

59 seconds ago
 NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Busines ..

NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)

1 minute ago
 1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port co ..

1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: ..

1 minute ago
 Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A mil ..

Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt

2 minutes ago
 Mauritanian Culture Minister praises Sharjah Ruler ..

Mauritanian Culture Minister praises Sharjah Ruler's cultural efforts

29 minutes ago
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr K ..

British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi

1 minute ago
 LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost D ..

LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost Digital investment cooperation

1 minute ago
 CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for t ..

CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management

52 seconds ago
 Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political ..

Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political consultations concludes in Do ..

53 seconds ago
 10 gamblers arrested

10 gamblers arrested

55 seconds ago
 Pakistan prefers collaboration over confrontation ..

Pakistan prefers collaboration over confrontation in Maritime sector: Ahsan Iqba ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan