British Embassy Delegation Calls On IG Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir said that imparting modern training and improving performance of police force was the top priority of the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir said that imparting modern training and improving performance of police force was the top priority of the department.

He said this in a meeting with two-member delegation of British Embassy at central police office here on Monday.

He said that bilateral coordination between police force and law enforcement agencies of other countries would be enhanced.

The IGP said that Punjab Police were ensuring supremacy of law not only by smart and community policing parameters but also modern integrated khidmat marakiz had been established after separating projects of service delivery from general policing and the citizens were being provided quick facilities.

He further said that SPU special protection unit was doing its duty for the protection and safety of all foreigners' citizens, experts and investors whereas counter terrorism force of Punjab Police was also engaged in intelligence based operations to eliminate terrorists.

The delegation was comprised Miss Ann Cowan, consular regional operation manager and Albert David consular operations.

The British delegation acknowledged the performance of Punjab Police against terrorism and said that timely action of Punjab Police against terrorists and anti-social elements was plausible whereas the projects of Punjab Police for Public Service were rightly upto the mark of modern policing.

It was further decided to augment professional cooperation and information sharing with the Punjab Police in future.

In the end of the meeting, the IG Punjab presented memorial souvenir to Miss Ann Cowan.

