British Envoy, Advisor On Accountability Discuss 'Extradition Treaty & Readmission Agreement'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:45 PM

British envoy, Advisor on accountability discuss 'Extradition Treaty & Readmission Agreement'

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner Monday called on Prime Minister's Advisor on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar in his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner Monday called on Prime Minister's Advisor on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar in his office.

The advisor welcomed the high commissioner and discussed the matters of mutual interest regarding interior affairs in the meeting.

During the meeting Extradition Treaty and Readmission Agreement between United Kingdom (UK) and Pakistan were discussed in detail and both agreed to increase cooperation in order to finalize these agreements.

The meeting concluded with an agreement on both sides that Pakistan and the UK government will closely work together for the timely implementation of the said agreements.

