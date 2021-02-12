UrduPoint.com
British Envoy Calls On Chief Of Army Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:21 PM

British envoy calls on Chief of Army Staff

British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation and the Afghan peace process were discussed, according to the Inter Services Public Relations.

The COAS on the occasion thanked the high commissioner for the United Kingdom's assistance to Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19.

