RAWALPINDI, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and over all regional security situation including Afghan peace process were discussed, said the Military's media wing in a brief statement.