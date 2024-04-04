British envoy calls on Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott called on Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Thursday.

The Defence Minister expressed that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Britain and appreciates Britain’s efforts in Afghan reconciliation process, a news release said.

The Minister for Defence expressed the desire of maintaining Pak-UK Defence Cooperation Forum (DCF) at the level of Defence Ministries.

The Minister and the High Commissioner expressed satisfaction over ongoing collaboration between the two countries for regional stability.

Both sides stressed the need for expansion of defence and security ties between two countries.