Open Menu

British Envoy Calls On Defence Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM

British envoy calls on Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott called on Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Thursday.

The Defence Minister expressed that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Britain and appreciates Britain’s efforts in Afghan reconciliation process, a news release said.

The Minister for Defence expressed the desire of maintaining Pak-UK Defence Cooperation Forum (DCF) at the level of Defence Ministries.

The Minister and the High Commissioner expressed satisfaction over ongoing collaboration between the two countries for regional stability.

Both sides stressed the need for expansion of defence and security ties between two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Defence Minister

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

27 minutes ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

47 minutes ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

51 minutes ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

4 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

4 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

4 hours ago
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

7 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

16 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan