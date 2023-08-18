Open Menu

British Envoy Calls On Jalil Abbas Jilani

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

British Envoy calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :British High Commissioner in Pakistan Jane Merriote called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here on Friday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

They also deliberated upon expanding bilateral cooperation in various areas including trade, investment, climate change, and people to people relations.

The British High Commissioner felicitated Jilani on assuming the office.

The foreign minister also conveyed best wishes to Jane Marriote on her appointment in Pakistan.

