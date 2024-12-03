British Envoy, CDA Chairman, Explore Collaborative Avenues In Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 10:30 PM
British Deputy High Commissioner Matt Cannell met with Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), here on Tuesday to discuss areas of mutual interest and opportunities for enhanced cooperation
Chairman Randhawa warmly welcomed Mr Cannell and highlighted Islamabad’s commitment to fostering partnerships with the UK. During the meeting, he underscored the importance of collaboration in education, healthcare, climate change, and sustainable urban development.
The Chairman also emphasised the need to strengthen people-to-people connections and social sector initiatives, particularly those aimed at supporting underprivileged communities.
Expressing admiration for Islamabad’s natural beauty and its strides towards modernisation, Mr Cannell commended the city's development efforts. He reiterated the UK’s commitment to bolstering ties through knowledge-sharing, capacity-building programmes, and cultural exchanges.
Both leaders reaffirmed their shared dedication to sustainable development and strengthening Pakistan-UK relations.
The meeting concluded with mutual resolve to advance cooperative efforts in key areas, reinforcing Islamabad’s vision as a thriving and sustainable capital city.
