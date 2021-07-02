British envoy hails CDA for uplifting Islamabad green areas

British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner Friday appreciated the efforts of Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration for uplifting green areas in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner Friday appreciated the efforts of Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration for uplifting green areas in Islamabad.

In a meeting with CDA chairman, Amer Ali Ahmed, he acknowledged the recent campaigns launched by the Federal apex agency to improve environment in the city.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. It was resolved that the British High Commission and CDA would explore more avenues of cooperation.

Chairman CDA thanked the High Commissioner for his support and appreciated his particular interest in preservation of environment.