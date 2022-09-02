RAWALPINDI, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) and offered UK's support to the people of Pakistan at this hour of need amid devastating floods.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role for enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

The COAS thanked for the UK's support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners would be vital in relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected.