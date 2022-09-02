UrduPoint.com

British Envoy Meets COAS; Offers UK's Support To People Of Pakistan Amid Floods

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

British envoy meets COAS; offers UK's support to people of Pakistan amid floods

RAWALPINDI, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) and offered UK's support to the people of Pakistan at this hour of need amid devastating floods.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role for enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

The COAS thanked for the UK's support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners would be vital in relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Flood ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa United Kingdom Christian All From

Recent Stories

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

4 seconds ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

1 hour ago
 Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furnit ..

Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furniture

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US ..

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 IMF releases report on Pakistan

IMF releases report on Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.