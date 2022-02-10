UrduPoint.com

British Envoy, NSA Agree For Int'l Community's Role To Avert Humanitarian Crisis In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 07:45 PM

British envoy, NSA agree for int'l community's role to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf and British High commissioner Christian Turner on Thursday agreed that international community should stay engaged while averting a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in the war-torn Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf and British High commissioner Christian Turner on Thursday agreed that international community should stay engaged while averting a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in the war-torn Afghanistan.

During a call on by the British envoy, it was agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties in multiple spheres, including trade and investment, said a news release.

The British High Commissioner and the NSA stressed the need for further strengthening the diplomatic ties.

The possibility of support for basic needs in addition to humanitarian assistance was discussed, especially with regard to the health and education sectors.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf said, "It will be imperative for the regional and international partners to constructively engage with Afghanistan including by supporting the country's economy, reconstruction, rehabilitation and humanitarian needs".

British High commissioner Christian Turner said, "The UK government look forward to strengthen relationship with Pakistan in years to come by capitalising opportunities to advance shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia."The British High commissioner praised the efforts of Dr. Moeed Yusuf for devising first National Security Policy of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Education United Kingdom Christian Government Asia

Recent Stories

MEPCO recovers bills of over Rs 220b during 2020-2 ..

MEPCO recovers bills of over Rs 220b during 2020-21

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of misbehaviour of DSP Gulberg wi ..

IGP takes notice of misbehaviour of DSP Gulberg with citizen

2 minutes ago
 YouTube woos creators to fend off competition

YouTube woos creators to fend off competition

2 minutes ago
 EU Health Authority Launches $1.49Bln Work Plan fo ..

EU Health Authority Launches $1.49Bln Work Plan for Emergencies Response

2 minutes ago
 Japan's Health Ministry Approves Pfizer's Paxlovid ..

Japan's Health Ministry Approves Pfizer's Paxlovid Pill for COVID-19 Treatment

4 minutes ago
 KP Ombudsman disposes off 57 complaints out of 150 ..

KP Ombudsman disposes off 57 complaints out of 150 in Jan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>