National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf and British High commissioner Christian Turner on Thursday agreed that international community should stay engaged while averting a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in the war-torn Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf and British High commissioner Christian Turner on Thursday agreed that international community should stay engaged while averting a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in the war-torn Afghanistan.

During a call on by the British envoy, it was agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties in multiple spheres, including trade and investment, said a news release.

The British High Commissioner and the NSA stressed the need for further strengthening the diplomatic ties.

The possibility of support for basic needs in addition to humanitarian assistance was discussed, especially with regard to the health and education sectors.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf said, "It will be imperative for the regional and international partners to constructively engage with Afghanistan including by supporting the country's economy, reconstruction, rehabilitation and humanitarian needs".

British High commissioner Christian Turner said, "The UK government look forward to strengthen relationship with Pakistan in years to come by capitalising opportunities to advance shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia."The British High commissioner praised the efforts of Dr. Moeed Yusuf for devising first National Security Policy of Pakistan.