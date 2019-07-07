UrduPoint.com
British Govt. Decided To Investigate Matter Of Nasir Mehmood Butt Access To British Home Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

British Govt. decided to investigate matter of Nasir Mehmood Butt access to British Home Office

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th July, 2019) The British government has decided to investigate the matter of Nasir Mehmood Butt access to British Home office. Sources stated that it has collected the initial evidences regarding to start the investigation.The inner sources further revealed that Nasir Butt was involved in double murder case in Pakistan and he had brought to home office on the wish of former Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

His name hasn't included in the visitors list and his security clearance process not occurred.

Sources stated that Nasir Mehmood Butt, who reportedly recorded the conversation of Accountability Court Judge ArshadMalik, was a history-sheeter between 1984 and 1996.

Currently number of criminal cases were registered with various police stations of Rawalpindi against him for different offenses.He visited the important office with the help of an important political personality of the country. During his visit he also met with several officers. In this prospect the British government has decided to seek help from Pakistan government in this respect.

