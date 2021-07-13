UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Govt Intends To Invest For South Punjab Uplift

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:04 PM

British govt intends to invest for South Punjab uplift

UK Representative to Punjab at Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Alex Ballinger, on Tuesday said that the English government extended financial assistance to improve lifestyle of the citizens of developing countries and wanted to play its role for the development of South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :UK Representative to Punjab at Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Alex Ballinger, on Tuesday said that the English government extended financial assistance to improve lifestyle of the citizens of developing countries and wanted to play its role for the development of South Punjab.

He expressed these views during his meeting with DC Ali Shahzad at latter's office here.

Alex informed that he would send a report to the British government about the preferred uplift projects for the region after his visit.

The British High Commission representative opined that ancient sites of the Multan were much inspiring, adding that he had visited the city as a tourist in the past.

He observed that he had great attachment with Multan and heaped praise of the scrumptious mangoes of the city.

Briefing the visiting dignitary, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad shed light on the history of the city and said that it was one of the oldest living cities on the globe which had its own distinctive culture, civilization and stature.

Multan was the centre of South Punjab and was the face of the region, he said and added that incumbent government had earmarked record funds for its development, but it would take time to executive the uplifts schemes.

Sewage was the biggest issue of the city which was getting complex day by day, he maintained.

Owing to unavailability of water treatment plant, the sewage water is being diverted to canals, said Shahzad and added that the plant was the dire need of the hour.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Water Visit United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

EGA starts up second phase of Al Taweelah smelter ..

6 minutes ago

Bike lifter, mobile snatcher arrested; four motorc ..

2 minutes ago

Madrid Demands Release of Spanish Newspaper Report ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Interior Minister Avakov Wrote Letter of ..

2 minutes ago

US Military Withdrawal From Afghanistan More Than ..

2 minutes ago

Govt adopts people centric growth strategy to crea ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.