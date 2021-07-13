British govt intends to invest for South Punjab uplift

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :UK Representative to Punjab at Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Alex Ballinger, on Tuesday said that the English government extended financial assistance to improve lifestyle of the citizens of developing countries and wanted to play its role for the development of South Punjab.

He expressed these views during his meeting with DC Ali Shahzad at latter's office here.

Alex informed that he would send a report to the British government about the preferred uplift projects for the region after his visit.

The British High Commission representative opined that ancient sites of the Multan were much inspiring, adding that he had visited the city as a tourist in the past.

He observed that he had great attachment with Multan and heaped praise of the scrumptious mangoes of the city.

Briefing the visiting dignitary, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad shed light on the history of the city and said that it was one of the oldest living cities on the globe which had its own distinctive culture, civilization and stature.

Multan was the centre of South Punjab and was the face of the region, he said and added that incumbent government had earmarked record funds for its development, but it would take time to executive the uplifts schemes.

Sewage was the biggest issue of the city which was getting complex day by day, he maintained.

Owing to unavailability of water treatment plant, the sewage water is being diverted to canals, said Shahzad and added that the plant was the dire need of the hour.