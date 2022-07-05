British HC asks Pakistanis intending to visit UK this summer to apply for visa

Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan on Tuesday said that anyone from Pakistan who wanted to travel to the UK this summer, should apply for a visa as early as possible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan on Tuesday said that anyone from Pakistan who wanted to travel to the UK this summer, should apply for a visa as early as possible.

In his video message on Twitter, the high commissioner said the applicants should allow the high commission at least six weeks from the day they submitted their biometrics.

He said "I'm delighted many students are also planning to go to the UK, but the message is the same. Please apply for your visa as early as possible. I'm sorry again for the frustration."Our people-to-people links are at the core of our UK Pak-Dosti with around half a million visits taking place between the UK and Pakistan every year, he added.