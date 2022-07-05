UrduPoint.com

British HC Asks Pakistanis Intending To Visit UK This Summer To Apply For Visa

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 10:06 PM

British HC asks Pakistanis intending to visit UK this summer to apply for visa

Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan on Tuesday said that anyone from Pakistan who wanted to travel to the UK this summer, should apply for a visa as early as possible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan on Tuesday said that anyone from Pakistan who wanted to travel to the UK this summer, should apply for a visa as early as possible.

In his video message on Twitter, the high commissioner said the applicants should allow the high commission at least six weeks from the day they submitted their biometrics.

He said "I'm delighted many students are also planning to go to the UK, but the message is the same. Please apply for your visa as early as possible. I'm sorry again for the frustration."Our people-to-people links are at the core of our UK Pak-Dosti with around half a million visits taking place between the UK and Pakistan every year, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Same United Kingdom Visa Christian From Million

Recent Stories

Qadir inaugurates dispensary at Kohsar Complex

Qadir inaugurates dispensary at Kohsar Complex

1 minute ago
 Kyrgyz envoy calls on Education minister

Kyrgyz envoy calls on Education minister

1 minute ago
 1122 emergency service to be started next year in ..

1122 emergency service to be started next year in Hyderabad: DC

2 minutes ago
 Security plan for Eidul Azha

Security plan for Eidul Azha

2 minutes ago
 NH&MP officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority ..

NH&MP officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

4 minutes ago
 Dr. Selami Kilic calls on Baligh-ur-Rehman

Dr. Selami Kilic calls on Baligh-ur-Rehman

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.