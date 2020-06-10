British HC assures early delivery of micron sprayers

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner Wednesday assured early delivery of Micron sprayers to Pakistan for killing locust swarms in vulnerable districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner Wednesday assured early delivery of Micron sprayers to Pakistan for killing locust swarms in vulnerable districts of the country.

Talking to Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, the high commissioner said the efforts were underway for early delivery of oxygenated beds and BiPAP ventilators to Pakistan in collaboration with international partners, said a news release.

The exchange of technical collaboration and vital information was very important.

Turner assured optimum help to Pakistan in this hour of trial.

The high commissioner lauded the role of NDMA in containing COVID-19 pandemic.

Both discussed the issues pertaining to COVID and locust swarm invasion in different districts of the country.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman NDMA apprised the high commissioner about anti COVID measures and briefed him about the ongoing locust control operation.

Chairman said the demand of isolation beds and ventilators has increased manifold due to surge in COVID infections.