British HC calls on PPP Chairman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) British High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Jane Marriot called on Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Monday.

Deputy High Commissioner of Britain Sara Mooney was also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, they discussed the promotion of bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interests.