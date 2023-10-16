Open Menu

British HC Calls On PPP Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 07:15 PM

British High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Jane Marriot called on Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Monday

Deputy High Commissioner of Britain Sara Mooney was also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, they discussed the promotion of bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interests.

