British HC Calls On Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:28 PM
British High Commissioner to Pakistan HE Ms Jane Marriot called on Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari here on Wednesday
During the meeting, the Federal Minister apprised the High Commissioner about various initiatives undertaken by the present government in the Power Sector to bring efficiency and discipline along with steps undertaken to reduce the electricity prices in the country for domestic and industrial consumers. He also briefed about the privatization process of electricity distribution companies, said a press release.
The Minister noted that last year Pakistan produced more than 55% of its total electricity generation from renewable and clean sources.
He informed that in the next 10 years planning for electricity generation there is not a single fossil fuel plant which indicates commitment of the government towards renewable and cleaner energy in the country.
Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legahari appreciated the long partnership with British Government and its development agencies with stress to further cement the existing ties.
The British High Commissioner appreciated all reforms undertaken by the present Government and expressed the commitment of British Government to further enhance the existing cooperation in the energy sector.
Secretary Power Division, Additional Secretary and other officials of the power division were also present during the meeting.
