British HC calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) British High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Jane Marriot called on Sindh Governor Moahmmed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House on Monday.

They discussed economic relations between Pakistan and Britain, enhanced cooperation in the field of education, investment opportunities in the Sindh province and other issues of mutual interests.

Deputy High Commissioner of Britain Sara Mooney was also present on the occasion.

The Governor said the province offered good opportunities of investment and British investors could invest in the province.

The High Commissioner visited the site of Bell of Hope and appreciated the Governor's initiative.

The envoy also reviewed the articles, used by Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.