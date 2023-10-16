Open Menu

British HC Calls On Sindh Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2023 | 07:13 PM

British HC calls on Sindh Governor

British High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Jane Marriot called on Sindh Governor Moahmmed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) British High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Jane Marriot called on Sindh Governor Moahmmed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House on Monday.

They discussed economic relations between Pakistan and Britain, enhanced cooperation in the field of education, investment opportunities in the Sindh province and other issues of mutual interests.

Deputy High Commissioner of Britain Sara Mooney was also present on the occasion.

The Governor said the province offered good opportunities of investment and British investors could invest in the province.

The High Commissioner visited the site of Bell of Hope and appreciated the Governor's initiative.

The envoy also reviewed the articles, used by Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Education SITE

Recent Stories

Islamabad Excise to provide civic facilities under ..

Islamabad Excise to provide civic facilities under doorstep initiative at Fatima ..

4 minutes ago
 Turkish Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor

Turkish Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor

2 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA to hear KE’s request for QTA on Oct 19

NEPRA to hear KE’s request for QTA on Oct 19

2 minutes ago
 Shahid Haider reviews LESCO circles’ performance

Shahid Haider reviews LESCO circles’ performance

2 minutes ago
 British HC calls on PPP Chairman

British HC calls on PPP Chairman

2 minutes ago
Dubai Sees 20% Growth in Funding for Start-ups at ..

Dubai Sees 20% Growth in Funding for Start-ups at TECOM Group’s in5

32 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arriv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrives in Beijing to red carpet we ..

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PS ..

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) arranges awareness walk

1 hour ago
 PSX holds Gong ceremony to announce building of In ..

PSX holds Gong ceremony to announce building of In-House manufacturing facility

1 hour ago
 CDA asked to develop infrastructure before auction ..

CDA asked to develop infrastructure before auction of plots to facilitate invest ..

1 hour ago
 FIA arrests six individuals involved in Hawala & H ..

FIA arrests six individuals involved in Hawala & Hundi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan