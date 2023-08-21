British HC celebrates 40th anniversary of Chevening scholarships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The British High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG OBE here on Monday celebrated 40th anniversary of Pakistanis awarded Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships.

This year, the UK awarded Chevening scholarships to 46 outstanding Pakistani scholars through a highly competitive selection process.

This included two female Hindu students, and one trans woman, said a news release.

The 23 Commonwealth scholars have also been selected from Pakistan with 21 scholars pursuing a Master's programme and two pursuing a PhD programme. These brilliant scholars were selected from across Pakistan.

To honour the legacy of the late human rights champion Asma Jahangir, the British High Commissioner presented Asma Jahangir award to Chevening top ranking female scholar of the year.

This year, there was a tie and three talented females received this award including Anila Yousaf and Zaitoon Kareem from Baluchistan, and Varsha Deepak from Sindh.

The British High Commission launched the award in 2018 and since then nine female Chevening scholars have been awarded Asma Jahangir Scholarship.

This is the first year that UK is offering Chevening scholarships provided by partners in the UK. The first is with Swindon Town Football Club, offering a 1-year Master's degree in Football Coaching or Science either at Solent University or the University Campus of Football business at Wembley Stadium.

The second is with the University of Essex, offering 2 scholarships in either climate change or heritage and museum studies.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG-OBE said:"On this auspicious year of the 40th anniversary of the Chevening programme, I am proud we are sending 69 Pakistani students to the UK through the Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships.

"The UK is renowned for its world-class higher education, and these scholarships will benefit some of Pakistan's brightest students. In turn, Pakistan will benefit from these students once they return to Pakistan and contribute to their various sectors. They join over 2,000 Chevening and over 1,500 Commonwealth alumni in Pakistan, themselves a testament to the strength of the UK-Pakistan relationship." The scholars have chosen a diverse range of fields and institutions for their studies, including education, social justice, architectural engineering and sustainability, all aimed at addressing pressing global challenges and fostering innovation.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK from 2024-25 open from 12th September and close on 7th November. To find out more about eligibility and to apply, visit www.chevening.org.

The applications for the Commonwealth Scholarships for 2024/25 are expected to open in late October or early November 2023. To find out more information, visit the CSC website.