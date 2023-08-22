British HC delegation pays a visit to DC office

Deputy Head of the British High (HC) Commission, Nicholas Hyde and Head of Chevening Scholarships, Shehla Qayyum here Tuesday paid a visit to the Deputy Commissioner's Office

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Head of the British High (HC) Commission, Nicholas Hyde and Head of Chevening Scholarships, Shehla Qayyum here Tuesday paid a visit to the Deputy Commissioner's Office .

They held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner where the staff of the DC'c Office and other line departments were given a detailed briefing regarding the Chevening Scholarship program.

Shehla Qayyum, on behalf of Chevening Scholarships Pakistan, provided a comprehensive briefing to the participants.

The Chevening team answered questions from the participants.

The deputy Commissioner expressed gratitude to the British High Commission and the Chevening team for their visit and their participation in the briefing about the scholarship program.

On this occasion, ADC Jabriel Raza, ADC Relief and Human Rights Raabia Sajjad, AC Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, AAC Ali Sher, AAC Lubna Iqbal, Additional AC Arshad Mahmood, Deputy Director Data Base Services Delivery Centre Sajjad Khan and other officials were present.