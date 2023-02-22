UrduPoint.com

British HC Official Calls On Faryal Talpur

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 12:01 AM

British HC official calls on Faryal Talpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :British High Commission's Head of Strategic Engagement and Understanding Ewan Harris on Tuesday called on President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women's Wing Faryal Talpur.

They discussed the latest political and economic situation in the country, particularly Britain's support to the Government of Sindh in the field of education, health and governance and more specifically post-flood rehabilitation initiatives in the province, said a press release issued here by the PPP Secretariat.

Faryal Talpur apprised the British diplomat of continued efforts being made by PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for mobilizing international support in the aftermath of devastating rains and floods in Pakistan, culminating at the International Donor Conference held last month in Geneva where almost $ 10 billion were pledged, which were being channelized on the rehabilitation of the flood affected areas.

Ewan Harris appreciated the post-flood response of the Sindh Government with an exclusive initiative of Peoples Housing Scheme in the province for the families, whose homes were destroyed during the deadly rains and floods last year.

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani and Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, and Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro also attended the meeting.

