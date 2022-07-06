British HC urges Pakistanis to apply for UK visa at earliest

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner has urged Pakistanis who seek to travel to the UK this summer to apply for a visa as early as possible.

Taking to Twitter, the UK ambassador wrote, “Please apply for your visas as soon as possible if you want to travel this summer.

Apkay intzar kayliye shukriya,”.

He advised the applicants including students to allow the high commission at least six weeks from the day they submitted their biometrics

“Please apply as earlist as possible,” said the diplomat, explaining reasons as to why he is making this appeal to the applicants.