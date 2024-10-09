British High Commission allocates over £10 million for flood response in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The British High Commission has announced a significant relief package of over £10 million to aid Pakistan in its recovery from devastating floods.

The funds, aimed at addressing the immediate needs of flood-affected communities, will focus on providing essential relief items, supporting rehabilitation efforts, and strengthening infrastructure to withstand future climate-related disasters, says the official handout.

This commitment comes in response to the widespread damage caused by torrential monsoon rains, which have displaced thousands, submerged vast areas, and caused severe disruption to livelihoods across the country. The allocated funds will be distributed through partnerships with local and international humanitarian organizations to ensure swift and effective relief operations.

During a press briefing, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, emphasized the importance of international solidarity in times of crisis.

"The people of Pakistan are facing a severe humanitarian challenge, and the UK stands with them in this time of need," she said, adding that climate resilience is also a long-term priority.

Pakistan has been grappling with increasingly frequent and intense flooding in recent years, driven by climate change.

The £10 million relief effort underscores the UK's continued commitment to supporting Pakistan in both its recovery and in enhancing its preparedness for future natural disasters.

The Pakistani government has welcomed the UK's assistance, with officials expressing gratitude for the timely support.

The relief package is expected to provide food, shelter, clean water, and medical assistance to the most vulnerable populations while addressing long-term recovery and climate resilience.

This funding is part of a broader international response, with various countries and organizations pledging support to help Pakistan recover from the catastrophic floods.