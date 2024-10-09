British High Commission Allocates Over £10 Million For Flood Response In Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The British High Commission has announced a significant relief package of over £10 million to aid Pakistan in its recovery from devastating floods.
The funds, aimed at addressing the immediate needs of flood-affected communities, will focus on providing essential relief items, supporting rehabilitation efforts, and strengthening infrastructure to withstand future climate-related disasters, says the official handout.
This commitment comes in response to the widespread damage caused by torrential monsoon rains, which have displaced thousands, submerged vast areas, and caused severe disruption to livelihoods across the country. The allocated funds will be distributed through partnerships with local and international humanitarian organizations to ensure swift and effective relief operations.
During a press briefing, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, emphasized the importance of international solidarity in times of crisis.
"The people of Pakistan are facing a severe humanitarian challenge, and the UK stands with them in this time of need," she said, adding that climate resilience is also a long-term priority.
Pakistan has been grappling with increasingly frequent and intense flooding in recent years, driven by climate change.
The £10 million relief effort underscores the UK's continued commitment to supporting Pakistan in both its recovery and in enhancing its preparedness for future natural disasters.
The Pakistani government has welcomed the UK's assistance, with officials expressing gratitude for the timely support.
The relief package is expected to provide food, shelter, clean water, and medical assistance to the most vulnerable populations while addressing long-term recovery and climate resilience.
This funding is part of a broader international response, with various countries and organizations pledging support to help Pakistan recover from the catastrophic floods.
Recent Stories
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024
Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva
More Stories From Pakistan
-
VC SU condoles death of Ex-Chairperson Urdu department Dr. Sadia Naseem2 minutes ago
-
Second by-poll on vacant seats of LG on Oct 2022 minutes ago
-
Govt. allocates Rs 7.5 bln to bring out of school back: Ahsan22 minutes ago
-
Deceased Chinese engineers not part of IPP talks; clarifies finance ministry32 minutes ago
-
'Killer' arrested through Interpol32 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Department confirms 143 new dengue cases42 minutes ago
-
Govt starting public-friendly projects: minister42 minutes ago
-
Number of cellular subscribers reaches 193 miln42 minutes ago
-
Temporary stops for Jaffer, Rehman Baba trains at Samma Satta52 minutes ago
-
3 medical store owners booked52 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Chaudhry Salik Hussain ..1 hour ago
-
Timber smuggling attempt foiled in Lower Dir1 hour ago