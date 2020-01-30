UrduPoint.com
British High Commission Brings Great Debate To Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:01 AM

British high commission brings great debate to Islamabad

The British High Commission's fifth annual GREAT Debate competition continued with a regional round at the FAST National University in Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) The British High Commission's fifth annual GREAT Debate competition continued with a regional round at the FAST National University in Islamabad.The regional round in Islamabad followed previous rounds in Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar.

The competition featured 27 students from universities across Islamabad and Rawalpindi. At the end of an intense competition, Fatima Ishtiaq from International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and Hamna Amir from National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) were declared the winner and runner-up respectively.The GREAT Debate competition is taking place from December 2019 to March 2020 in six cities across Pakistan.

Fouzia Younis, Director of Communication at the British High Commission said: "The British High Commission has always played an important role in strengthening the educational links between the UK and Pakistan.

The UK is committed to supporting Pakistan, especially its youth, in exploring and showcasing their creativity and talent."Now in its fifth successful year, the GREAT Debate competition offers a unique experience to students to hone their craft of how to make a case, the gift of persuasion and reasoning an argument.

These skills are essential traits to possess for future leaders and opinion formers. "I look forward to seeing the winner and runner-up do well in the final. University students across Pakistan who are interested in debating and taking part in the GREAT Debate competition can register immediately by registering on greatdebate.com.pk.

