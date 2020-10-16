UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British High Commission Delegation Calls On IGP Inam Ghani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 06:59 PM

British high commission delegation calls on IGP Inam Ghani

A two-member British High Commission delegation called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani at the Central Police Office here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A two-member British High Commission delegation called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

The IGP told the delegation that the Punjab Police were effectively using information technology on the principles of modern policing to protect lives and properties of citizens and eradicate anti-social elements.

The IGP said that modern service delivery projects were also serving in all the districts of the province. He further said that modern integrated smart and surveillance systems of monitoring and surveillance have been made operational in many districts of the province which has further improved the security arrangements of sensitive installations, educational institutions, minority places of worship and other important centers. He said that Punjab Police was ensuring the elimination of terrorists, miscreants and their facilitators through the effective use of modern technology while the vigilant teams of Special Protection Unit (SPU) were always engaged for the protection of foreign nationals.

The delegation included Miss Ann Cowan (Consular Regional Operations Manager) and Albert David, MBE (Head of Consular Operations). During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including fight against terrorism and bilateral cooperation were discussed. The IG Punjab also apprised the British delegation of the law and order situation and modern projects of Punjab Police.

Miss Ann Cowan (Consular Regional Operations Manager), who was part of the British High Commission delegation, lauded the effective role of Punjab Police in eradicating terrorism and its timely action. The increasing use of skills and modern methods is very welcome. He further said that information sharing and professional cooperation with Punjab Police would be further enhanced in future.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Minority Law And Order Mbe David All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards hits the 20-year mark with over ..

42 minutes ago

Three billion people globally lack handwashing fac ..

1 hour ago

Everyone should work in their limits and should no ..

1 hour ago

Legal action will be taken if PDM violates Gujranw ..

1 hour ago

AJK President stresses need for dialogue between A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.