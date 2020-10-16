British high commission delegation calls on IGP Inam Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A two-member British High Commission delegation called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani at the Central Police Office here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A two-member British High Commission delegation called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

The IGP told the delegation that the Punjab Police were effectively using information technology on the principles of modern policing to protect lives and properties of citizens and eradicate anti-social elements.

The IGP said that modern service delivery projects were also serving in all the districts of the province. He further said that modern integrated smart and surveillance systems of monitoring and surveillance have been made operational in many districts of the province which has further improved the security arrangements of sensitive installations, educational institutions, minority places of worship and other important centers. He said that Punjab Police was ensuring the elimination of terrorists, miscreants and their facilitators through the effective use of modern technology while the vigilant teams of Special Protection Unit (SPU) were always engaged for the protection of foreign nationals.

The delegation included Miss Ann Cowan (Consular Regional Operations Manager) and Albert David, MBE (Head of Consular Operations). During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including fight against terrorism and bilateral cooperation were discussed. The IG Punjab also apprised the British delegation of the law and order situation and modern projects of Punjab Police.

Miss Ann Cowan (Consular Regional Operations Manager), who was part of the British High Commission delegation, lauded the effective role of Punjab Police in eradicating terrorism and its timely action. The increasing use of skills and modern methods is very welcome. He further said that information sharing and professional cooperation with Punjab Police would be further enhanced in future.