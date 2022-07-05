British High Commission delegation calls on Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :British High Commission's delegation on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar.

According to the spokesman of the ministry, the issues of mutual interest and further promotion of cooperation in the field of law were discussed during the meeting.

Discussions were held on cooperation agreements between the two countries in the field of law which would benefit both the countries, he added.

Agreements were reached between the two governments on legal education.