British High Commission Delegation Meets Commissioner Malakand Division

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) ::A six-member delegation of the British High Commission Islamabad, led by Governance Adviser Matt Carter, met Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan at Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif on Tuesday.

The delegation members also included Economist Tufail Khan Yousafzai, Program Officer Amala Najeeb, Program Coordinator Athar Waqar, and Political Secretary Sam Fletcher.

The purpose of the delegation's visit was an annual review of the Sub-National Governance Program (SNG) funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.

The SNG provides technical support to the officers and local representatives in tehsils of planning, budgeting, and revenue mobilization in the four districts of Malakand.

On the occasion, Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan thanked the delegation for providing technical support through the SNG Program and hoped that the program would provide more support.

He said that under the new system of local government, there is a need to increase the efficiency of officers and local government representatives.

He said that local governments have to work on revenue mobilization ideas considering the local situation to show better performance in which the SNG program could be helpful.

The meeting also discussed training programs for local representatives and officers at the Tehsil level.

Commissioner Malakand Division appreciated the ongoing support for solid waste management and said that waste could be better utilized by recycling and that more proposals need to be worked on.

In the meeting, the commissioner also drew the attention of the delegation to Mingora traffic management and said that there is a need to work on new ideas in this regard as well.

Matt Carter, head of the delegation, said that this was his first visit to Swat and he was impressed by the natural beauty and hospitality of Swat.

He said that the purpose of the annual review is to improve the targets of the SNG program by meeting with the authorities so that better work can be done on budgeting, planning, and revenue mobilization with the provincial and local governments.

