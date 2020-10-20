UrduPoint.com
British High Commission Delegation Meets IGP Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:12 PM

The Justice System Support Programme (JSSP) of the British High Commission delegation called on Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani at the Central Police Office, here on Tuesday

The IGP said that eradicating crime by improving the investigation system and speeding up the process of providing justice to the citizens was one of top priorities of the Punjab Police.

In this connection, coordination and collaboration with institutions at all levels would continue, he said adding that the 'Rule of Law Reform' of the JSSP of the British High Commission for improving the criminal justice system and investigation system was a useful programme under which the Punjab Police fully cooperated in its efforts and initiatives.

To a question, he said reliance on other modern sciences, including geo-fencing, was being increased so that there was no gap left in convicting the accused while the cooperation of the Justice System Support Program in this regard is also acknowledged, he maintained.

During the meeting with British High Commission delegation, the two sides discussed the ongoing initiatives and efforts under the "Rule of Law Reform" programme.

While the British delegation briefed the IGP Punjab about the ongoing projects under the 'Rule of Law Reform" program and their performance.

The officials said that the Justice System Support Program for Improvement of the Criminal Justice System, the JSSP had been working with the police, prosecution, prisons and the judiciary under the "Rule of Law Reform" programme.

The delegation promised that the JSSP would continue to enhance information sharing and professional cooperation with the Punjab Police in future, especially in promoting the use of forensic science in the field of investigation.

Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and other officers including DIG IT Waqas Nazir were also present.

