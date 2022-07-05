UrduPoint.com

British High Commission Resumes Visa Service For Pakistan: Christian Turner

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

British High Commission resumes visa service for Pakistan: Christian Turner

Christian Turner,British High Commissioner to Pakistan, on Tuesday announced resuming visa service for people of Pakistan after the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions

In his video message on Twitter, the High Commissioner said anyone from Pakistan who wants to travel to the UK this summer, should apply for a visa as early as possible and allow at least six weeks from the day you submit your biometrics.

He said, "I'm delighted many students are also planning to go to the UK, but the message is the same. Please apply for your visa as early as possible. I'm sorry again for the frustration".

Our people-to-people links are at the core of our UK Pak-Dosti with around half a million visits taking place between the UK and Pakistan every year, he added.

