Open Menu

British High Commission Security Delegation Visits PSCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 06:50 PM

British High Commission security delegation visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A senior security delegation of British High Commission led by Regional Security Manager Mr. Michael Kitchens visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters, here on Tuesday.

Managing Director Safe Cities Authority Muhammad Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing to the 8-member British delegation about the security arrangements in the provincial capital and the working of the organization.

The British delegation was also given a visit to various sections of Safe City project from where they reviewed the monitoring process in the city and live calls on 15 emergency center.

The delegation was informed about the advance traffic management system, electronic ticketing and public awareness campaign from the media center.

Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan told the delegation that Punjab Safe Cities Authority along with other law enforcement agencies has played a key role in the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan.

More than 2 million private cameras have been mapped while extending the scope of Safe Cities project all over the province.

He further informed that Punjab Police Women Safety App has been installed by 3 lakh women in Punjab.

On this occasion, Michael Kitchens, Regional Security Manager of the British High Commission praised the use of latest technology in the project and said that IT-based policing in line with modern requirements is impressive. He said that projects like Safe City are indispensable for effective security across Pakistan.

At the end of the visit, Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan presented a commemorative shield to Michael Kitchens, head of the British security delegation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Police Technology Punjab Visit Traffic Women Media All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Government approves federal decrees on regulat ..

UAE Government approves federal decrees on regulations of healthcare professions

9 minutes ago
 Baloch highlights science ministry's performance, ..

Baloch highlights science ministry's performance, says remarkable growth achieve ..

3 minutes ago
 Seminar held to inform people about benefits of br ..

Seminar held to inform people about benefits of breast feeding

3 minutes ago
 Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss cooperation in health s ..

Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss cooperation in health sector

4 minutes ago
 First Lady urges inclusive education for Different ..

First Lady urges inclusive education for Differently-Abled Children

4 minutes ago
 West Increasingly 'Sober' About Ukraine's Ability ..

West Increasingly 'Sober' About Ukraine's Ability to Retake Territory - Reports

4 minutes ago
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Staff Visit ..

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Staff Visit Armenian Village Near Lachin C ..

16 minutes ago
 More than 100 exciting live shows and features awa ..

More than 100 exciting live shows and features await audience of ADIHEX

39 minutes ago
 PTCL overhauled its copper network to Fiber in Nat ..

PTCL overhauled its copper network to Fiber in Nathiagali for high-speed intern ..

16 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian parliament sign ‘Cooperatio ..

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s ..

Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s door open at SMA

54 minutes ago
 Dollar, Euro Share in Russian Exports, Imports Fal ..

Dollar, Euro Share in Russian Exports, Imports Falls to 30%, 32% in June - Bank ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan