British High Commission security delegation visits PSCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A senior security delegation of British High Commission led by Regional Security Manager Mr. Michael Kitchens visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters, here on Tuesday.

Managing Director Safe Cities Authority Muhammad Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing to the 8-member British delegation about the security arrangements in the provincial capital and the working of the organization.

The British delegation was also given a visit to various sections of Safe City project from where they reviewed the monitoring process in the city and live calls on 15 emergency center.

The delegation was informed about the advance traffic management system, electronic ticketing and public awareness campaign from the media center.

Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan told the delegation that Punjab Safe Cities Authority along with other law enforcement agencies has played a key role in the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan.

More than 2 million private cameras have been mapped while extending the scope of Safe Cities project all over the province.

He further informed that Punjab Police Women Safety App has been installed by 3 lakh women in Punjab.

On this occasion, Michael Kitchens, Regional Security Manager of the British High Commission praised the use of latest technology in the project and said that IT-based policing in line with modern requirements is impressive. He said that projects like Safe City are indispensable for effective security across Pakistan.

At the end of the visit, Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan presented a commemorative shield to Michael Kitchens, head of the British security delegation.